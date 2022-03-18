Several fake news are going viral in recent times spreading misinformation among the public. Recently, a piece of viral news stated that Hindu residents of Gujarat's Bhavnagar are being threatened by a mob of Muslims to sell their flats. However, this claim is fake. Terming the viral news fake, the Bhavnagar police said that they have initiated a legal inquiry. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also stated that such an incident has not taken place in the city. "Kindly don’t viral fake news," Sanghavi tweeted.

Here's a look at the fake viral news claim:

Respected friends I have read about 'Hindu Residents being threatened by mob of Muslims to sell their flats in Bhavnagar'. No such incident has taken place in city. Police has initiated a legal inquiry and notice has been issued. Kindly don’t viral fake news. https://t.co/Oeq1tS7Fe5 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)