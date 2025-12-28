Bareilly, December 28: Two Muslim youths were booked for “breach of peace” after they attended the birthday celebration of their Hindu friend at a café in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, following disruptions caused by members of the Bajrang Dal. According to police, the incident occurred when a nursing student invited her classmates—six girls and four boys—for a small birthday gathering. Shortly after the celebration began, Bajrang Dal members allegedly barged into the café, accused the Muslim boys of “love jihad” and reportedly assaulted one of them along with the girl who tried to stop the attack. Videos from the scene show police restraining the girl as she resisted being taken away. Police later clarified that their inquiry found no “love jihad” angle or wrongdoing by the students. However, two Muslim boys and a café staffer were booked for disturbing public order, while the right-wing group members were only asked to disperse. Action Against Bajrang Dal, VHP Members Will Be Taken for Vandalism at St. Mary School: Assam Police.

Muslim Youths Thrashed by Bajrang Dal at Birthday Party

Statement of the girl whose birthday party was gate-crashed by right wing groups in Bareilly, UP. "They stormed the cafe, began assualting my friends and startwd accusing of "Love-Jihad". They tried to harass and snatch my phone. Most of the guests were Hindu and there were… https://t.co/dfDAEdtdF8 pic.twitter.com/A9tT2mureb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

