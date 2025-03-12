A message going viral on social media claims that the PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government is providing free laptops to students. The message asks the user to apply online to avail of this scheme. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check has found this message and claims to be fake. The PIB urges users not to click on suspicious links. The government agency has also advised users to always verify information through official sources. TRAI Seeking INR 5,000 As Deposit for Installing Mobile Towers? PIB Fact Check Warns About Mobile Tower Installation Fraud.

PM Narendra Modi-Led Central Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students?

Beware of Fraudsters❗️ A message is being circulated with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This message is fake 🚫 Do not click on suspicious links ▶️ Always verify information through official sources pic.twitter.com/7L2efMoupE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 10, 2025

