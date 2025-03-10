A letter going viral on social media claims that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is granting permission to install mobile towers and seeking INR 5,000 as a deposit. However, a fact check conducted by PIB said that the news is fake. Warning about Mobile Tower Installation fraud, PIB said that the so-called notice was fake. "TRAI never issues any such letters," PIB said. Narendra Modi-Led Union Government Declares April 27, 2026 As Final Deadline To Apply for Birth Certificates? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

TRAI Never Issues Any Such Letters, Says PIB

Have you also received a notice issued in the name of @TRAI seeking ₹5,000 as a deposit for installing mobile towers ⁉️ #PIBFactCheck ✔️This notice is #Fake ❌TRAI never issues any such letters For more info, read: https://t.co/RToS6emIGl pic.twitter.com/KclWW1HM10 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 9, 2025

