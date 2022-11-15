Photographs of two suns in the sky seem to be social media’s favourites. Times change, but the obsession with viral photos of two suns remains the same. Not only that but they are associated with a celestial event, Hunter's Moon, which is absolutely false. Hunter's Moon is the first full moon of the Autumn season or after the autumnal equinox. Snopes in its fact-check mentions a Hunter's Moon does not create the illusion of two suns, nor it’s a miracle and occurs annually. This year, Full Hunter’s Moon occurred on October 9, 2022 (Sunday).

The first full moon after the autumnal equinox is called a "Hunter's Moon." https://t.co/DdnbbR1Wpp — snopes.com (@snopes) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)