Halloween 2020 is four days away and is your spooky quotient in check? To add to your celebration and decorations of Jack-O'-Lanterns' will be a bright full moon rising in the night sky. Called the Hunter's Moon, it is the second full moon in the month of October. Having two full moons in a single calendar month is not uncommon but a rare occurrence. What makes Hunter's moon rarer is its rise on the night of Hallows' Eve. Ahead of this celestial spectacle of a full moon, we tell you all the details about why is it called a blue moon, the exact date, timings of moon rise and are there any other names for this full moon.

Hunter's Moon 2020 Date and Time

As per the Farmer's Almanac, October’s second full Moon rises on Halloween October 31 and hits peak illumination at 10:51 A.M. Eastern Time. In IST, the peak timings would be at 8.20 PM. Halloween 2020 Full Blue Moon Date and Timings: Rare ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ Event on October 31, Know How to Watch the Hunter’s Blue Moon for an Extra-Spooky Night!

What is Hunter's Moon?

The term "Hunters Moon" is used traditionally to refer to a full moon that appears during the month of October. But it is the one that succeeds a Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. The month of October began with Harvest Moon. So the moon rising on October 31 will be a Hunter's moon.

Why Blue Moon?

The term blue moon has nothing to do with the colour of the moon's appearance. A second full moon occurrence within a calendar month is called as the Blue Moon. The moon will be normal bright and grey white shining into the night sky. It will have a golden tinge. It will not be as closely seen as the other full moons of the year, because Hunter's Moon will be a minimoon (moon when farthest from the planet).

Other Names for Hunter's Moon

If you follow all the moon phases and calendars diligently then you'd know that each moon gets its name from ancient tribes and their associations to weather/seasonal changes. It was the time when most tribals would set out hunting for the cold winter months approaching ahead. Thus the name for October full moon is Hunter's Moon. Other names for this Sanguine or Blood Moon, either associated with the blood from with hunting or the turning of the leaves in autumn.

