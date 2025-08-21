US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday shot down speculation that Elon Musk could back him in a 2028 presidential run, calling a Wall Street Journal report “completely fake.” Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Vance dismissed claims of private talks with Musk, but warned the billionaire against breaking away from Donald Trump’s Republican Party to form a new political outfit. “It would be a huge mistake,” Vance said, urging Musk to use his influence to reshape the GOP instead of splintering it. “Elon would make a much bigger difference if he stayed loyal to President Trump’s Republican Party,” he added. Vance’s comments come amid reports of Musk’s growing political ambitions and his friction with both Democrats and Republicans. Donald Trump ‘Acknowledges’ Elon Musk’s Apology for His Recent Comments, Says White House (Watch Video).

Is Elon Musk Considering To Back JD Vance in 2028 US Presidential Election?

NOW - Vance says WSJ report about Musk considering backing him is "completely fake. I've never talked with Elon Musk or, frankly, any other donor about 2028." pic.twitter.com/f7DoXh9r0G — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)