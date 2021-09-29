Mumbai, September 29: An image of a fake front page of The New York Times featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media. The viral image shows a large photograph of PM Modi along with the headline "Last, Best Hope of Earth". However, it is a fake image. The New York Times has also confirmed it. "This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi," the US-based newspaper tweeted.

This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. All of our factual reporting on Narendra Modi can be found at:https://t.co/ShYn4qW4nT pic.twitter.com/gsY7AlNFna — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 28, 2021

