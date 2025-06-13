A video circulating on social media is being falsely claimed to show visuals from inside Air India flight AI-171 moments before its crash. However, a PIB Fact Check has clarified that the claim is completely fake. In the viral footage, a passenger can clearly be heard referring to “Air India Express,” indicating that the video is not linked to flight AI-171. Authorities have urged the public to verify the authenticity of any videos or news before sharing them, especially in sensitive situations like air disasters. Govt Giving Scooters to College-Going Girls Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

PIB Debunks Fake Video Linked to Air India AI-171 Crash

