A website, "www.lpggasvitrakchayan.com", is claiming to offer LPG dealership on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies. PIB Fact Check said that the fake website "www.lpggasvitarakchayan.in has a similar layout to the original websites -www.lpgvitarakchayan.in and www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in. However, PIB Fact Check revealed that the so-called website is fake. In its post, PIB asked people not to share their sensitive personal or financial information on such websites. It further asked people to visit the official websites of Oil Marketing Companies. Smooch Cab in Bengaluru? Is This Start-Up ‘Kiss in a Cab’ App Allowing Private Time to Couples for Real? Here’s a Fact Check.

This Website Is Fake, Says PIB

Fake Website Alert 🚨 A website claims to offer LPG dealership on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies#PIBFactCheck ❌ This website is #Fake ❌ Do not share your sensitive personal or financial information on such websites. ✅ Visit ONLY the official websites of Oil… pic.twitter.com/zE4v2Zgdiw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)