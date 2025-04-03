A post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, claimed that 'Smooch Cabs' is now operating in Karnataka's Bengaluru. As the name suggests, this private cab service is designed specifically for couples in the city, offering them a space to enjoy "private time" during their ride. "We spotted a Smooch Cab by @SchmoozeX ??????!!!😭 I can’t tell what happened inside but I'd give it a 10/10 for privacy," a X user posted. In response, Schmooze, a meme-based dating app, said, "Book yours now! Only valid till April 1st," implying that it was an April Fools prank. April Fool’s Day Prank by OPPO: Company Unveils OPPO X³, World’s First Cube-Shaped Smartphone With Touchscreen on All Sides (Watch Video).

Smooch Cab Now Available in Bengaluru?

We spotted a Smooch Cab by @SchmoozeX??????!!!😭 I can’t tell what happened inside but I'd give it a 10/10 for privacy😂 pic.twitter.com/qs6X4h9vv2 — Anushka (@Kulfei) March 31, 2025

Here's What Schmooze Said

Book yours now! Only valid till April 1st 🫣 https://t.co/V9sB1Fgqli — Schmooze (@SchmoozeX) March 31, 2025

