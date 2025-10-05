French social media influencer Amine Mojito, real name Ilan M, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, six months to be served in custody and six suspended, by a Paris court over his controversial “syringe prank” videos. Mojito, who gained fame on TikTok and Instagram, filmed himself pretending to inject strangers with an empty syringe, leaving victims terrified and triggering nationwide outrage. Prosecutors said his actions amounted to harassment and public provocation, calling him a “public menace.” The court also noted his prior offenses involving assault and harassment. During the hearing, Mojito expressed regret, admitting he underestimated the fear his pranks caused. Victims testified to experiencing genuine panic. Unless he appeals, Mojito will serve his six-month jail term immediately. France: Man Risks Life on Narrow Ledge to Rescues 6 Including 2 Babies From Burning Apartment Building in Paris, Video Goes Viral.

French Influencer Amine Mojito Sentenced to 6 Months in Prison Over Viral ‘Syringe Prank’

The influencer Amine Mojito has been sentenced by a French court to 6 months in prison for his “prank videos” in which he attacks random people with an empty syringe. “It’s just a prank bro” 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/t1YTaQs2A5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Visegrad 24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)