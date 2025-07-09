A heart-stopping rescue unfolded in Paris on July 4, as a 39-year-old man, identified as Fousseynou Cissé, climbed onto a narrow sixth-floor ledge to save six people, including two babies, from a raging apartment fire. The video of the daring act shows Cissé balancing outside the smoke-filled building, passing children from window to window, and then helping the remaining adults to stay safe. While speaking to French media, Cissé said, "I didn’t ask myself the question. There were lives at stake, I didn’t calculate." His bravery drew praise from French President Emmanuel Macron, who personally called to thank him. Violence Outbreaks in Paris As PSG Wins UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final, About 81 Arrested (Watch Video).

Paris Hero Saves 6 From Fire

Ce gars a sauvé toute une famille d’un incendie et aucun média n’en parle ! Peu de gens auraient eu le courage de faire ce qu’il a fait ! pic.twitter.com/rotA4BYbpI — Marvel fitness 🇫🇷 (@Marvel_Fit) July 5, 2025

Man Climbs Ledge, Saves Family in Paris

🇫🇷 PARIS HERO RESCUES BABIES FROM 6TH FLOOR IN BURNING BUILDING Fousseynou Cissé balanced on a narrow ledge 6 stories up, pulling infants and family members from a smoke-filled apartment in Paris on July 4. He saved 6 people, including 2 babies - passing them window to window… pic.twitter.com/HdQvkvxtrA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)