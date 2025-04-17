CBS anchor Gayle King addressed criticism surrounding the recent Blue Origin space flight on Tuesday, implying that the all-women crew faced a level of scrutiny not typically applied to male astronauts. Gayle participated in the historic mission on Monday, joining a distinguished group that included Lauren Sánchez (fiance of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos), pop icon Katy Perry, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe and civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen. The suborbital journey lasted about 10 minutes and concluded with a safe landing. Despite the successful outcome, the mission attracted skepticism from some observers who questioned whether such a short flight justified the investment and attention it received. ‘Amazing, Just Amazing’: Sunita Williams, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut, Answers to How Country Looked From Space, Highlights Remarkable View at Night.

Gayle King Insists On Being Called 'Astronaut'

That's Quite A Demand!

Gayle King Insists On Being Called 'Astronaut'

Seriously?

Gayle King Insists On Being Called 'Astronaut'

You Were In A Ride!

Gayle King's Trip To Space

Gayle King Insists On Being Called 'Astronaut'

You're Not An Astronaut!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)