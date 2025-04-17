CBS anchor Gayle King addressed criticism surrounding the recent Blue Origin space flight on Tuesday, implying that the all-women crew faced a level of scrutiny not typically applied to male astronauts. Gayle participated in the historic mission on Monday, joining a distinguished group that included Lauren Sánchez (fiance of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos), pop icon Katy Perry, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe and civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen. The suborbital journey lasted about 10 minutes and concluded with a safe landing. Despite the successful outcome, the mission attracted skepticism from some observers who questioned whether such a short flight justified the investment and attention it received. ‘Amazing, Just Amazing’: Sunita Williams, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut, Answers to How Country Looked From Space, Highlights Remarkable View at Night.

Gayle King insists she and other women be called "astronauts" for their space trip, not downplayedpic.twitter.com/dsBgjf0m2r — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 16, 2025

Gayle King is demanding she be called an astronaut now 💀💀pic.twitter.com/HwEn7a9G9y — aka (@akafaceUS) April 16, 2025 Here's How Netizens Have Reacted

Gayle King is calling herself an astronaut. Get the hell out of here. My reasoning … pic.twitter.com/OZrKXd6X3f — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) April 16, 2025

Gayle King being called an astronaut is like me saying I’m a Navy SEAL after riding in a submarine for an hour. She got a joyride to space, but that doesn’t make her part of the astronaut club. Save the title for the people who actually earned it with years of training. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) April 16, 2025

Yes gayle king, you were in a ride. Your trip to space is a vanity project and didn’t further space exploration or advance science in any way. Everything she said is basically an insult to the actual woman astronauts who went there before her. Omg I’m so mad https://t.co/0Wbi1sB4I6 — Sarah (@SwaggiexClfford) April 16, 2025

Gayle King wants you all to know that Gayle King is amazing! https://t.co/ShQYUKR71o pic.twitter.com/2c5PcVuHJA — The Bugle Daily (@TheBugleDaily1) April 17, 2025

You are not an astronaut. I'm not flight crew every time i take an airplane flight. https://t.co/q9t5XPSlLJ pic.twitter.com/PiRjYYw6MY — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) April 16, 2025

