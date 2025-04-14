Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, is ready to launch its 11th human flight on the New Shepard rocket. The six-member crew, which includes Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, and Kerianne Flynn, revealed new women’s Blue Origin spacesuits ahead of the mission. In an Instagram post, Lauren Sanchez said, "Well they are comfortable, that for sure." The live streaming of the NS-31 mission will begin at 7:00 AM CDT (about 5:30 PM IST), and the launch window will open at 8:30 AM CDT or 1:30 PM UTC (around 7:00 PM IST). Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-31 Mission: All-Female Crew, Including Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez To Fly on 11th Human Flight; Check Date, Time and Other Details.

Blue Origin NS-31 Mission Women’s Spacesuits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)