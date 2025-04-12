Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is set for another mission with the 11th human flight of New Shepard, known as NS-31, scheduled for Monday, April 14. The launch will take place from Launch Site One in West Texas. This time, the NS-31 mission will carry six women onboard, which will include Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez. The live coverage of the Blue Origin NS-31 mission will begin at 7:00 AM CDT on April 14 (around 05:30 PM IST). The New Shepard rocket will carry the crew past the Karman line, 100 KM above Earth. Travelling at over three times the speed of sound, the astronauts will unbuckle in space to float freely and enjoy the view of Earth. After a short journey, they will return gently with the help of parachutes. SpaceX Mars Mission: Elon Musk Says Starship Likely To Launch for Red Planet in 2026 With Optimus Explorer Robots. Crewed Mission Expected To Start From 2029.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-31 Mission

The NS-31 crew is gearing up for launch! 🚀 Watch Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez lift off from Launch Site One on April 14. Live coverage begins here on Monday at 7:00 a.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/3TRvxPFHKZ — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)