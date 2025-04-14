Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, is ready for its next mission on Monday, April 14, with the 11th human spaceflight of its New Shepard rocket, called NS-31. The launch will take place from Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission will carry six people, which include Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, and Kerianne Flynn. The NS-31 crew will be in space for 11 minutes. The live streaming of the launch is set to begin at 7:00 AM CDT (around 5:30 PM IST) on the official website and X platform. The launch window will open at 8:30 AM CDT or 13:30 UTC (around 7:00 PM IST). Alien Attack Turned Soviet Soldiers to Stone? CIA Website Reveals Soviet-Era Document Detailing Alleged Attack by Aliens After 'UFO' Was Shot Down.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-31 Mission Launch

The NS-31 crew is certified ‘ready to fly to space’ by CrewMember 7 Sarah Knights. The launch window opens tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC. You can watch the live webcast here tomorrow at 7 a.m. CDT, hosted by Charissa Thompson, Kristin Fisher, and Ariane Cornell. pic.twitter.com/auKPJvtSl3 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

