Jeff Bezos backed Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket carrying astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez has been making the headlines since its successful mission launch and return. The all-women crew completed the space mission on April 14; however, some don’t believe that it actually happened. Conspiracy theorists have flooded X (formerly Twitter) that the entire event, which was aired live, was CGI and had major door gaffes, claiming the star-studded space mission a hoax. Many posts on X claimed that the historic mission never really took place, or instead shot in a studio and called out pop singer Katy Perry for ‘faking’ it and ‘fooling’ people. It must be noted that the latest all-women space mission marked Blue Origin’s 11th human spaceflight.

Katy Perry’s Space Trip Was Fake?

Here's definitive proof that the Blue Origin mission was faked. pic.twitter.com/lVFPucEooX — Billy Zig (@BillyZigouras) April 15, 2025

Wild Conspiracy Theories Go Viral

i’m no conspiracy theorist but i’m almost certain that katy perry going into space thing was fake pic.twitter.com/IfIGD3yUY7 — jay ⁷ (@hedonisticcals) April 16, 2025

Blue Origin Space Mission Was a Hoax?

Firmament intelligence: Katy Perry and a group of women returned from 'space' in a pod. Once landed she then kisses the ground. Staged production. I'm not buying this shit. pic.twitter.com/nhAve0QKfG — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) April 14, 2025

Internet Calls It the 'Worst CGI'

Blue Origin mission was FAKE – as sceptics claim rocket launch with Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez had 'the worst CGI' pic.twitter.com/E6v0eGI3U7 — Melsie (@melsie77) April 15, 2025

Thoughts?

the katy perry space flight was a hoax. it was actually filmed in a studio in hollywood with zooey deschanel — zerobeta (@zerobeta) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)