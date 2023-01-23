An Instagram influencer from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has landed in trouble after her reel on a highway went viral on social media. The influencer identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail was reportedly fined Rs 17,000 by traffic cops for stopping her car midway on a busy highway to record a reel for her Instagram page. Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail was fined by the local police after a video of her reel on a national highway went viral on social media. In the video, Khutail is seen stopping her car midway on a busy highway. As the video moves further, she starts filming her reel on the highway. After the video went viral, the Ghaziabad traffic police took to Twitter and said that action was taken against the vehicle's owner for violation of traffic rules. Ghaziabad: Man Rides Motorcycle While Drinking Beer on DME, Fined Rs 31,000 by Traffic Police After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish ♥️ (@vaishali_chaudhary_khutail)

Check Ghaziabad Traffic Police's Tweet:

श्रीमान जी,ट्विटर पर प्राप्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए उक्त वाहन स्वामी के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों के उल्लंघन का कुल 17000 रुपये के चालान की कार्रवाई की गयी तथा अन्य आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्रवाई हेतु थाना प्रभारी साहिबाबाद को अवगत कराया गया है। pic.twitter.com/W9Ctm5TD5N — Gzb Traffic police (@Gzbtrafficpol) January 22, 2023

