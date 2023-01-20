In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly rode his motorcycle while drinking alcohol in Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 15-second video was shared by Twitter user Lokesh Rai, who said that the man was riding the bike and drinking alcohol on DME as he went about breaking all traffic rules. Rai said that the incident took place under Mussoorie police station area. After the incident came to light, the police took cognizance of the viral video and said that action has been taken against the motorist. Ghaziabad traffic police said that the accused has been fined Rs 31,000. Ghaziabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Celebration Banquet Hall, Horrifying Visuals Emerge.

श्रीमान जी,ट्विटर पर प्राप्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए उक्त वाहन चालक के विरुद्ध कुल 31000 रुपये के चालान की कार्रवाई की गयी तथा अन्य आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्रवाई हेतु थाना प्रभारी मसूरी को अवगत कराया गया है। pic.twitter.com/5P37wmc4kn — Gzb Traffic police (@Gzbtrafficpol) January 20, 2023

