You will not feel lonely this holiday season as a Bulgarian company has designed the 'biggest support system' for you. The Loving Bear Puffy costs £135 and looks like a human-sized emotional bear. The plush teddies don't snore and are a "personal product invented by an ordinary woman who is afraid of being alone". The soft toy weighs 3.2 kg and can be easily moved around a home. So if you're doing it long distance, you are unmarried, or you need to be a little spoon every once in a while, this bear is for you! Allergic to Soft Toys? Here’s Why You Should Buy Asthma and Allergy-Friendly Teddy Bears for Your Valentine.

Biggest Emotional Support!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Marholeva (@inamarholeva)

Who Else Wants This Teddy?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Тония Берданкова (@toniiaberdankova)

