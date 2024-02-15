In an unusual crackdown on suspected drug dealers in Lima, Peru, police employed a unique Valentine’s Day ruse. An officer, disguised in a full-body bear costume, approached the apartment of a suspected dealer, carrying a heart-shaped balloon and a box of chocolates. The woman, intrigued by the display, came down from her balcony, only to be arrested by the officer who revealed his identity. The suspect, along with the seized narcotics, was later paraded through the streets. A poignant moment was captured when the officer, still in the bear costume, consoled the sobbing woman. The box of chocolates and a hand-painted sign saying ‘You are my reason to smile’ were displayed alongside the seized drugs. London Cops Act Drunk, Lure Thieves by Wearing Luxury Watches in Crime Hotspots; Undercover Operations Lead to Over 20 Convictions (Watch Videos).

Drug Bust in Peru

