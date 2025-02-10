Teddy Day is a cute and exciting celebration that is a part of the Valentine Week. It is celebrated on the fourth day and usually falls on February 10. Teddy Day 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. On this day, lovers and couples gift each other a soft and cuddly teddy bear. Not just lovers, even family members and friends gift each other this cute and adorable toy as a reminder of their affection and admiration for them. Teddy bears come in all shapes, sizes, and colours, making it an easy gift. Giving a teddy bear is a very warm and loving gesture. It is the perfect symbol of love and care in a romantic relationship. For couples, it is not just a toy; it is a cherished keepsake for life that is filled with unforgettable memories. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Teddy Day 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, images, and HD wallpapers. Teddy Day 2025 Date in Valentine Week: Know the Significance, Importance and Celebrations of the Fourth Day of Love Week.

🌿🌺 Happy Teddy Day 🌺🌿 pic.twitter.com/13y4NNSBKc — Mitu Islam (@IslamMitu68305) February 10, 2025

🧸Teddy Day is observed every year 10th February in the fourth day of the Valentine's week. 🧸This day aims This day aims to express love and affection to your loved ones by gifting them a cute teddy bear.💝🧸 💝Happy #TeddyDay to everyone🧸 pic.twitter.com/wk0fws1hcF — Jadav Bhadresh RSS (@JadavBhadresh3) February 9, 2025

Happy Teddy 🧸 day dear X friends ✨🌿🥀 pic.twitter.com/3pgudxyWMs — Fatima Khan (@fatimakhanbwp) February 10, 2025

Happy Teddy Day All X world 🍁❣️🍓 pic.twitter.com/bXcqfXtqUY — Jyoti Meena (@JyotiMeena86) February 10, 2025

