Several doorbell cameras in the Pittsburgh-northeastern Ohio region of the US recorded a stunning "fireball event", which has left the internet amazed. The viral video is of a giant bright meteor that was seen speeding its way across the night sky, lighting up the atmosphere. According to news reports, the astounding occurrence was witnessed on December 1, and the American Meteor Society reported that they had received 1102 reports. Big Fireball Spotted Crossing Night Sky in UK! Viral Videos of Striking Meteor With Flashing Aura Bolting Across Clouds Excite Netizens.

Watch: Meteor Strikes Across Night Sky:

The Incredible Fireball Event!

and some days you just catch a meteor zipping through the sky with the doorbell camera. pic.twitter.com/f7EjylOsUZ — stephen (@stephen__irl) December 2, 2022

