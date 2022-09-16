On the night of September 14, several parts of the northern UK saw the thrilling sight of a massive fireball crossing the night sky at high speed. Reportedly, the fireball with a flashy aura, as seen in the viral videos, was visible above northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Twitter was bombarded with stunning clips of the fireball streaking the clouds. Firstly people thought of it as space junk, but experts confirmed it to be a meteor. Stunning Green-Coloured Meteor Flash Brightens Up Florida Night Skies, Video Goes Viral.

Massive Meteor Blazed Across UK Skies!

Wow — a meteor appears to have entered the earth’s atmosphere & crashed somewhere north of #Glasgow, along #Scotland’s northwestern coast.pic.twitter.com/5E7h1uIdf5 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) September 14, 2022

Watch Viral Video:

Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky? pic.twitter.com/DBQh8zXjnT — Rhiannon Hayes (@RhiannonHayes12) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)