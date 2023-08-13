In honour of Sridevi's 60th birthday, Google has created a bright and wacky Google Doodle that highlights her rise to fame and status as one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan, later known as Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, in the tiny Tamil Nadu village of Meenampatti. The search engine giant gave Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee credit for the doodle artwork, which pays homage to the legendary actress in the signature dance position she was known for. Google Doodle Celebrates Indian-American Artist Zarina Hashmi's 86th Birth Anniversary (See Pic).

Google Doodle Celebrates Sridevi’s 60th Birth Anniversary

We've all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment 🥰 Paying a tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle 💕 Tell us your fav Sridevi film in the replies! 🔗 https://t.co/CIsKoj29iA. pic.twitter.com/v4iLFRUNXN — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)