Zarina Hashmi, an Indian-American printmaker and artist, celebrated her 86th birthday on Sunday, and Google honoured her with a doodle. The doodle, which was created by New York-based guest artist Tara Anand, reflects how she uses simple geometric and abstract forms to explore ideas about place, borders, and memory. Notably, Hashmi is well known for being among the most important artists connected to the minimalist movement. Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav 97th Birthday Google Doodle: Search Engine Pays Homage to Indian Wrestler Who Won Bronze Medal at 1952 Summer Olympics.

Google Doodle Celebrates Artist Zarina Hashmi's Birth Anniversary

Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of Indian- American artist and printmaker Zarina Hashmi. Image credit: Google pic.twitter.com/AVIwnLJyX2 — Nur Mohammad Manik (@NurMohammadMan5) July 16, 2023

Today's Google doodle is by my niece, Tara Anand, honouring Zarina Hashimi, an influential Indian-American artist, born in Aligarh. Zarina has a degree in mathematics, was married to a Indian foreign service officer, and her art was influenced by her travels. Very proud! pic.twitter.com/sR4dmj4Ztq — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) July 16, 2023

