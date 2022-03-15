The festival of colours and togetherness is knocking on the doors. Even the search engine giant Google is excited to play with the vibrant colours of Holi. The latest Google Doodle lets you play with colours on your phone or computer's screen. You just have to search the Keyword 'Holi' and click on the colour doodle, and you will see different colours splashing on the screen with each click. The option is only available on the search result screen. The fun trick is once you are done playing with the colours, you can even clear the screen by clicking on the droplet icon on the top of the search bar, and it's all clear. Happy Holi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Festive Quotes, Colourful Wallpapers, Sayings and SMS To Family and Friends on Rangwali Holi.

Google's Holi Doodle

Google's Holi Effect (Photo Credits: Google)

