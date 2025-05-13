Following the last update nearly ten years ago, Google changed its iconic 'G' icon. The latest update showcases the four solid colour sections, blending together. Red bleeds into yellow, yellow into green and green into blue. The change, a bit more subtle, brings it in line with the gradient it uses for the Gemini logo's design, reflecting the search engine giant's ongoing focus on AI. Google's new logo has now sparked funny memes and jokes, and the change on Google's 'G' is hardly noticeable. Internet users are having a field day with hilarious reactions taking over X (formerly Twitter) as they can barely spot the difference between the old and new logo. Google Logo Updated: First Major Redesign of ‘G’ Logo in a Decade, Rolls Out on iOS and Pixel Devices.

Google's New Logo

Google's New Logo Personally it's looking 'G'ood pic.twitter.com/p2MeqGprEG — Melvin (@melvinkjoze) May 12, 2025

Google New Logo Sparks Funny Memes

google getting their new logo pic.twitter.com/rWb9xwsWyo — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) May 12, 2025

Spot the Difference

Google has updated its logo for the first time in 10 years pic.twitter.com/fnmhdnD7ND — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) May 12, 2025

LOL

Why is everyone gooning to the new Google logo ITS LITERALLY THE SAME LOGO BUT WITH A BLUR ON IT pic.twitter.com/YkPtSb0v1N — Christian (@brocodevs) May 13, 2025

The Change is Subtle

“For the first time in a decade, #Google has unveiled a refreshed design for its iconic “G” logo, marking a significant update to its branding.” Tweet courtesy - @rawsalerts They had ten years to come up with this 😒 I couldn’t even find the difference. 🫩#GoogleNewLogo pic.twitter.com/0LvtStcmY7 — Homskyra (@homskyra) May 12, 2025

The Before and After Look

The Update in 10 Years

Google has updated its iconic 'G' logo for the first time in nearly ten years. pic.twitter.com/V26GO6CpUI — Marketing Maverick (@MarketingMvrick) May 13, 2025

ROFL

Google just gave its logo a glow-up! 💅 Old vs New — which one’s winning your heart or hurting your eyes? 😂 Drop your hot takes...💬 pic.twitter.com/A3GQ4akCJ4 — Daud Hasan (@daudhasandesign) May 13, 2025

That's It?

Had to pull out all the stops to make the new @google logo pic.twitter.com/NxFe2KSDJN — Seb Cornelius (@SebCornelius) May 13, 2025

