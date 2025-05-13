Following the last update nearly ten years ago, Google changed its iconic 'G' icon. The latest update showcases the four solid colour sections, blending together. Red bleeds into yellow, yellow into green and green into blue. The change, a bit more subtle, brings it in line with the gradient it uses for the Gemini logo's design, reflecting the search engine giant's ongoing focus on AI. Google's new logo has now sparked funny memes and jokes, and the change on Google's 'G' is hardly noticeable. Internet users are having a field day with hilarious reactions taking over X (formerly Twitter) as they can barely spot the difference between the old and new logo. Google Logo Updated: First Major Redesign of ‘G’ Logo in a Decade, Rolls Out on iOS and Pixel Devices. 

