Google has updated its “G” logo for the first time in nearly ten years. The new design is reportedly visible on the Google app for iOS and Pixel phones. The new “G” logo blends its red, yellow, green, and blue colours into a smooth gradient. The update marks a shift from the older version, which highlighted each colour in separate sections. As per reports, the updated logo is currently available on Apple’s iOS and Google Pixel phones. On other Android devices and on the web, the original “G” logo with its colour borders still remains unchanged. It is unclear when the new design will expand to other platforms. Tesla Optimus Robot Dancing: Elon Musk Highlights Advancements in Humanoid Robot (Watch Video).

Google Logo Updated on iOS and Pixel Devices

