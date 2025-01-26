Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with functions held in several states and union territories. Amid the 76th Republic Day celebrations, a heartwarming video has surfaced from Gujarat. The viral clip shows scuba divers unfurling the national flag underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka on the occasion of Gantantra Diwas 2025. Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Breaks Protocol, Walks Down Kartavya Path To Greet People After Conclusion of 76th R-Day Parade (Watch Video).

Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

#WATCH | Gujarat: Scuba divers from Devbhumi Dwarka unfurled the national flag underwater, in Devbhumi Dwarka on the occassion of 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/p8j1pj2hmm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

