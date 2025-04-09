A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows an elephant entering and taking a stroll in a school in Guwahati. The incident took place recently at the Army School in Guwahati's Narengi. An X user who shared the video said that the elephant is a familiar visitor to the army camp, where he roams around regularly. "The army personnel even keep a separate portion of food for him at the langar, which he happily consumes. He often bathes and plays in the pond inside the camp," the user added. The viral clip shows the elephant taking a stroll outside the classrooms in the Army school in Narengi. It is also learned that the soldiers guided the animal away from the school premises. Spectators Fight at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match, Video Surfaces.

Elephant Enters Army School in Narengi

Today, this elephant wandered into the Army School at Narengi, Guwahati. This elephant is a familiar visitor to the army camp, where he roams around regularly. The army personnel even keep a separate portion of food for him at the langar, which he happily consumes. He often… pic.twitter.com/zbXuiiEZAM — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) April 9, 2025

Video of Elephant Roaming in School Surfaces

जब एक जंगली हाथी, एक स्कूल में आ गया... pic.twitter.com/MnCjyV9gDv — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) April 9, 2025

