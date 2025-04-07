A group of spectators were seen fighting at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the RR vs KKR match in IPL 2025. In a video that surfaced on April 6, a brawl was seen ensuing among the fans seated in the stands and it soon got out of hand with none of those involved in the fight willing to put it aside and focus on the match. As a matter of fact, it required an intervention from the Assam Police and two officers were seen trying to resolve the conflict. While some fans tried to separate the ones fighting, several others were spotted filming the incident. Meanwhile, it was the first match for Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati in IPL 2025 and the side led by local boy Riyan Parag had gone on to lose the match. Fan’s Angry Reaction to MS Dhoni’s Dismissal During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘Saamne Hota Toh Gala Hi Daba Deti’ (Watch Video).

Spectators Fight in Guwahati During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

Kalesh b/w Rajasthan Royals fans during IPL match: pic.twitter.com/BFYnEFjX5S — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 6, 2025

