Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu used her beauty pageant experience to avoid a major fall during Miss Universe 2022 coronation night on Sunday. The 22-year-old was in New Orleans to crown her successor (Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel was adjudged the Miss Universe 2022 winner). Harnaaz Sandhu was called in by the hosts Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai to walk the ramp before crowning the eventual winner of the 71st Miss Universe competition. The Indian beauty queen looked gorgeous in a spectacular black gown; however, she could not hold her tears back during this emptional final walk as the reigning Miss Universe.

Watch Emotional Video of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

