The new Miss Universe is decided, and Miss United States R’Bonney Gabriel bested other candidates to win Miss Universe 2022 crown. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu crowned the 28-year-old, and the crowning moment was truly spectacular. With this win, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel has also become the oldest titleholder in this beauty competition.

Watch Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel Crowning Moment Video:

