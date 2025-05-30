A Delhi woman took to Reddit to share a disturbing incident where she caught her neighbour masturbating while staring at her from a nearby rooftop. In her post, she recalled going up to her terrace when she noticed the man watching her intently. “He kept staring, without blinking,” she wrote, describing how uncomfortable and unsafe she felt. Even after she moved to avoid his gaze, she saw him kneel and begin masturbating while still staring. Shocked and frightened, she managed to take photos as evidence. Although fully clothed and simply on her own property, she felt violated and vulnerable. Afraid to involve the police or tell her family out of concern for her safety and freedom, she asked the Reddit community for advice on how to handle the situation discreetly. “I don’t want this to go unchecked,” she wrote, calling the experience terrifying and deeply unsettling. Ghaziabad: Man Masturbates While Watching Porn Video on Mobile Inside UP Temple, Police Launch Hunt for Accused After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

Woman Catches Neighbour Masturbating While Watching Her

