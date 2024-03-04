A couple who eloped and got married in a temple in the Jamui district of Bihar created a scene when the police tried to take them into custody. The girl, whose family had arranged her marriage with another man, ran away with her boyfriend eight days before her wedding. The family filed a missing report, and the police traced the couple to Dhuniamaran village. When the police arrived, the couple clung to each other and resisted being separated. They shouted that they would rather die than leave each other. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the emotional drama. The police eventually took them to the police station for further investigation. Bihar: Mother of Six Kids Elopes With Boyfriend in Kaimur District, Husband Files Complaint.

High Voltage Drama in Bihar

