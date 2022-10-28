Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared his Zero COVID-19 Policy and lockdowns are imposed in cities if COVID-19 infections are found. A new video has gone viral from china which shows a new extreme of social distancing as a COVID-19 positive person in the video can be seen being lifted through a crane. Reports said that a positive patient was hoisted out of the community by a crane because they dared not go in and pick the patient up, and they didn’t want the patient’s bacteria to stay on the floor, which could ensure the smallest contact area, so the patient was lifted by a crane. China Bans Residents From Leaving Xinjiang Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Watch Viral Video:

"

