BTS is one of the most loved Kpop band in India and across the world. Fans go head over heels crazy watching them perform and India, also ranks in top 10 countries using #KpopTwitter trend. The Vanity Fair has come up with a game show where the BTS gang teams up to play this trendy quiz which showcases how well they know each other! Who knows one another best? Watch this video to know more!

BTS Members Play Quiz Game

