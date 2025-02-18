J-Hope is celebrating his 31st birthday today, February 18, 2025. Known for his charming smile, captivating presence and uplifting vibe, the BTS member continues to be a beacon of light for his fans, ARMY. Hence, his birthday celebration is a global phenomenon. 'Happy Hope Day' and 'Happy J-Hope Day' wishes and messages have taken over the social media timelines. These sweet birthday wishes, stunning photos, heartwarming videos and messages perfectly capture ARMY's love for J-Hope to celebrate Sunshine Hobi's special day. It is worth noting that the K-Pop star marked his birthday with a significant donation of 200 million won (INR 1.2 crore approximately) to Asan Medical Center in Seoul for improving medical facilities for children and teenagers. BTS J-Hope Sets TikTok on Fire With His Viral Wall Dance Challenge Video, ARMYs Manifestations Have Finally Paid Off.
Jin's Heartfelt Birthday Message For J-Hope
#JIN wishes Happy Birthday to #Jhope via Weverse 💜
— BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) February 18, 2025
hobi means "my love" in arabic. he is born in the month of love. his smile, eyes, ears, and everything else about him are heart-shaped. happy birthday to the literal human embodiment of love and hope ♥︎‹𝟹
— sen (@sugatradamus) February 17, 2025
