J-Hope is celebrating his 31st birthday today, February 18, 2025. Known for his charming smile, captivating presence and uplifting vibe, the BTS member continues to be a beacon of light for his fans, ARMY. Hence, his birthday celebration is a global phenomenon. 'Happy Hope Day' and 'Happy J-Hope Day' wishes and messages have taken over the social media timelines. These sweet birthday wishes, stunning photos, heartwarming videos and messages perfectly capture ARMY's love for J-Hope to celebrate Sunshine Hobi's special day. It is worth noting that the K-Pop star marked his birthday with a significant donation of 200 million won (INR 1.2 crore approximately) to Asan Medical Center in Seoul for improving medical facilities for children and teenagers. BTS J-Hope Sets TikTok on Fire With His Viral Wall Dance Challenge Video, ARMYs Manifestations Have Finally Paid Off.

Happy Birthday, J-Hope

How Adorable!

Jin's Heartfelt Birthday Message For J-Hope

Sunshine Hobi's Birthday

Happy birthday to j-hope! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/D9byYX129B — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) February 17, 2025

HBD, J-hope!

Happy Hope Day

J-Hope Turns 31!

Happy 31st birthday to j-hope of BTS. pic.twitter.com/ZYa3qrik6L — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) February 17, 2025

ARMYs Pour Love and Birthday Messages

hobi means “my love” in arabic. he is born in the month of love. his smile, eyes, ears, and everything else about him are heart-shaped. happy birthday to the literal human embodiment of love and hope ♥︎‹𝟹 — sen (@sugatradamus) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)