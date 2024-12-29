December 30 is not just any day – it’s BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday, and this year, it’s even more special as he turns 29. But why wouldn’t it be celebrated worldwide? When a BTS member celebrates their birthday, it’s not just a South Korean affair – it’s a global celebration. ARMYs everywhere come together, creating a full-on ritual of love and excitement for their fave. From social media trends to fan projects, it’s a full-on worldwide event. V’s 29th birthday is no different. The entire world is vibing showing just how much impact V and BTS have had on fans everywhere. The social media is buzzing with hashtags like #HappyBirthdayV, #HappyBirthdayTaehyung. BTS V Birthday: ARMY Create Heartfelt Surprise With Over 70 Banners Decorating Streets Near Kim Taehyung’s Military Base Ahead of His Big Day (See Pics).

Oh V

Happy birthday to this person who always expressed his most sincere feelings through art, music and his own voice. Thank you for inspiring us to be a better person every day, Kim Taehyung. Borahae 🧸💜🎨 ~🦋 HAPPY TAEHYUNG DAY#HappyBirthdayTaehyung#DreamingOfTaesPurpleGalaxy… pic.twitter.com/iswu4rta2O — taehyung pics (@taehyvngpics) December 29, 2024

Happy Birthday, Taehyung

HBD TaTa

happiest birthday to the love of my life, so grateful for your existence kim taehyung 💜 pic.twitter.com/ATlkeyUeDv — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@sevenrchive) December 29, 2024

Happy Birthday, Tae

Happy birthday to the brightest star in the universe, the sweetest being, the most endearing musician and the most amazing. We love you today, tomorrow and always taehyung💜 HAPPY TAEHYUNG DAY#HAPPYVDAY#HappyBirthdayTaehyung#AlwaysWithTaeComeWhatMay pic.twitter.com/3vmZiQmsiX — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) December 29, 2024

Happy Taehyung Day

have the happiest birthday our dear taehyung! ⊹₊ ⋆🎂🧸🎉 ₊˚⊹#HAPPYVDAY #HappyBirthdayTaehyung HAPPY TAEHYUNG DAY pic.twitter.com/y3M8GNsJjF — taekook daily ♡ (@minikookv) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)