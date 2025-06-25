“Everyone Wants a Piece of Pedro,” read the latest cover of Vanity Fair highlighting Pedro Pascal’s rising popularity. Reflecting on his success at a series of back-to-back releases, The Fantastic Four, The Last of Us, Materialists, Eddington, The Mandalorian and more, the actor is at the peak of his career, a star unlike any other. While his latest magazine cover screams his undeniable charm, fashion enthusiasts in India were quick to point out the striking similarity of Pedro’s Vanity Fair cover to that of early 2000s L’Officiel India Magazine covers. Particularly Ranbir Kapoor’s feature on the cover. Fashion stylist Ami Patel took to her Instagram with photos of a young Ranbir Kapoor, featured on the cover of L’Officiel India Magazine in 2009, posing with girls drooling over him. “Before Pedro fever took over and before the world discovered Sid, Ranbir ruled the scene. This L’Officiel cover remains one of my all-time favourite styling moments. Styling and creative direction by me. shot by @avigowariker at Mehboob Studios back in 2009,” she wrote in the caption. One can’t miss pointing out the striking similarity between Ranbir’s 2009 cover shot and Pedro’s VF cover in 2025.

Ranbir Kapoor at 2009 L’Officiel India Magazine Cover

Pedro Pascal on the Cover of Vanity Fair

