‘Music has no language’. It holds true as Kpop has dominated many countries with their songs and interaction on social media. The surging trend of K-pop has swayed the youth of the country adding up to their popularity, topping the music charts largely on social media with Twitter being at the forefront. Due to increasing fans across the globe, the Korean artists and fans came together to form the Twitter hashtag #KpopTwitter engaging in discussions like their announcements, discussions, comic posts and much more. While India is one of the countries having huge Kpop fans, the country features among top 10 countries engaging most on Korean bands.

Looking at the demographic study done by Twitter, it is noticed that India stands at 10th position engaging in Kpop content. Indonesia tops the list followed by the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, USA and Brazil. Others in the list include Mexico, Japan, Malaysia etc. While it’s not unknown to anyone, Indian fans are head over heels crazy over BTS, the band was among the top-streamed artist in 2020 on Spotify in India. BLACKPINK Gets Nominated for Billboard Music Awards 2021 ‘Top Social Artist,’ Becomes First K-Pop Girl Group to Earn BBMAs Nomination! BLINKs Celebrate on Twitter

Bands have always had a large fan following than solo performers in K-pop scenario and the popularity of these groups have been evidently spoken at social media platform. BTS, NCT, BLACKPINK, EXO and TREASURE take the top five spots, in that order. The increasing interest in fans to grab content on the latest updates of their favourite band member has garnered much attention off lately majorly on Twitter. With the number of K-pop artists debuting and returning to the K-pop scene, increasing greatly in the last few years, fans are finding their go-to place for all the latest updates. Kris Wu, Chinese Actor And Ex-Member Of Kpop Group EXO, Loses Endorsement Deals Over Teen Sex Allegations

So if you are one of those ardent fans of Korean bands, you would surely be making your contribution by engaging in knowing what's new in Kpop!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).