BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday is just around the corner, and ARMYs are getting ready to celebrate uniquely. Fans worldwide have come together to decorate the streets near his military base with over 70 heartfelt birthday banners. Organised by fan communities like BT V UNION, V INSIDE, NUNA V, and KTH Supporters, these banners are spread across the Ssangyong Unit and SDT barracks in Chuncheon City, where V is currently completing his military service. The displays include over 50 streetlight banners and 20 large tarpaulins, all carrying sweet birthday messages like "Miracle of Winter V" and "Happy V Day." Fans hope these beautiful greetings will surprise V and his fellow soldiers as they pass by during their morning routines, making this birthday celebration extra special for the K-pop idol. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Birthday: From Inner Child To Winter Bear, 5 Solo Songs of the K-Pop Singer You Got to Listen to If You Aren't Part of the BTS Army!.

BTS V Birthday Countdown: ARMY Fans Surprise Kim Taehyung With Over 70 Banners Near His Military Base

올 춘천가서 가로등배너 보고왔어요😍💜 서포트해주셔서 너무 감사합니다🙇🏻‍♀️ Support by V INSIDE & V UNION#태형아생일축하해 https://t.co/34t14mHhLP pic.twitter.com/Hmn7jLEOy5 — rest)🕯타니곰돌💜ʷᵃᶦᵗ²⁰²⁵ (@tanyforever613) December 28, 2024

