Intense winds and downpours from Hurricane Ian has produced catastrophic devastation and flooding in Florida. Videos and photos of the Hurricane has gone viral on social media which shows massive destruction of houses and land.  According to reports, more than 1 million homes and businesses in southwest Florida were left without electricity since Hurricane Ian made landfall. Videos show floodwaters surging into beachfront homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles. The storm surge brought a shark on the streets of Fort Myers.

House Flooded With Water:

Hurricane Ian Brings Shark into Streets of Fort Myers:

House Moving After Getting Nearly Submerged in Floods:

Destruction All Around As Strong Wind Blows:

Impact of Hurricane Ian Caught in Timelapse:

First Person View of Storm Surge Due to Hurricane Ian:

