Intense winds and downpours from Hurricane Ian has produced catastrophic devastation and flooding in Florida. Videos and photos of the Hurricane has gone viral on social media which shows massive destruction of houses and land. According to reports, more than 1 million homes and businesses in southwest Florida were left without electricity since Hurricane Ian made landfall. Videos show floodwaters surging into beachfront homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles. The storm surge brought a shark on the streets of Fort Myers.

House Flooded With Water:

Hurricane Ian Brings Shark into Streets of Fort Myers:

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers. 🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

House Moving After Getting Nearly Submerged in Floods:

Destruction All Around As Strong Wind Blows:

We were in the eye wall of Cat. 4 #Hurricane #Ian for over 5 hours and the back side was the worst. I haven't experienced anything close to this in over 30 years @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/wfEqcuEBAm — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 29, 2022

Impact of Hurricane Ian Caught in Timelapse:

I've been capturing video from this webcam in Fort Myers all day and I've put it into a Timelapse. Check out the storm surge rushing in! Crazy. #Ian #flwx pic.twitter.com/lj7a1wThga — Brennan Prill (@WxBrenn) September 28, 2022

First Person View of Storm Surge Due to Hurricane Ian:

RARE first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ⁦@weatherchannel⁩ #Ian pic.twitter.com/WwHtvgVxjY — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 28, 2022

