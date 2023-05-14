The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board announced that the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Result 2023 would be declared today at 3 pm. The students anxiously awaited their results, and their anxiety level crossed the chart as the ISCE Board Result 2023 Date and Time were announced. However, the students did not let the results anxiety get to them and instead upped the humour game on Twitter with hilarious ISCE memes and jokes. ICSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: CISCE To Announce ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Today on cisce.org.

I Would Too!

icse i blame you for all of my anxiety attacks i had today. pic.twitter.com/Cb6p1G1Lgs — jimin defender 🌟 (@vrgomin) May 13, 2023

Damn!

Icse you can and KYS pic.twitter.com/jGwwQri46f — Athena 🎀 (@daintyggukie_) May 13, 2023

Please? ICSE?

icse i need you to stop playing with me pic.twitter.com/RanM6JAJzr — jimin defender 🌟 (@vrgomin) May 13, 2023

YESSS

Scary as Hell!

Icse students freaking rn after cbse results pic.twitter.com/zV5Q6LzRzh — Sam⟭⟬(chase atlantic version) (@200WIND_FLOWERS) May 12, 2023

ICSE Board Results 2023 Date and Time:

ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results will be declared today at 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/mq6KRjrwMU — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)