Licypriya Kangujam Shares Pic of Indian Tourists Urinating on the Roads of Kashmir's Dal Lake

Shocked to see Indian tourists are seen peeing on the roads of beautiful Kashmir's Dal lake. When we will change this behaviour? Dal lake is one of the most beautiful lake in the world . pic.twitter.com/9KLfLYdqO8 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)