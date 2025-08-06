A military helicopter en route to Obuasi crashed in Ghana’s Ashanti region on Wednesday, August 6, killing all eight onboard, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. The military aircraft, en route from Accra to Obuasi for an anti-illegal mining event, went off radar mid-flight before crashing. All three crew members and five passengers aboard were killed. Ghana’s Chief of Staff called it a “national tragedy” as investigations into the crash are underway. Video and pictures showing the charred wreckage of the chopper have surfaced on social media, but the exact cause remains unconfirmed. ‘Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’: PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Ghana’s Highest National Honour, Dedicates It to the ‘Bright Future of India’s Youth and Their Aspirations’.

Ghana Ministers Die in Chopper Crash

Ghana Minister of Defense, other ministers die in helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/K6FjHaJZHw — Mayowa Olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) August 6, 2025

Defence, Environment Ministers Among 8 Dead

A military helicopter carrying three crew members and five passengers, including Ghana’s Defence Minister and Minister of Science and Technology, has been confirmed to have crashed after going off radar mid-flight. According to the Chief of the General Staff, there were no… pic.twitter.com/Vv4BhF856q — TRT World (@trtworld) August 6, 2025

Military Helicopter Crash Kills 8 in Ghana

Ghana’s defence and environment ministers have died in a helicopter crash. — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)