A military helicopter en route to Obuasi crashed in Ghana’s Ashanti region on Wednesday, August 6, killing all eight onboard, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. The military aircraft, en route from Accra to Obuasi for an anti-illegal mining event, went off radar mid-flight before crashing. All three crew members and five passengers aboard were killed. Ghana’s Chief of Staff called it a “national tragedy” as investigations into the crash are underway. Video and pictures showing the charred wreckage of the chopper have surfaced on social media, but the exact cause remains unconfirmed. ‘Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’: PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Ghana’s Highest National Honour, Dedicates It to the ‘Bright Future of India’s Youth and Their Aspirations’.

Ghana Ministers Die in Chopper Crash

Defence, Environment Ministers Among 8 Dead

Military Helicopter Crash Kills 8 in Ghana

