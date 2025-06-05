World Environment Day 2025: Rohit Sharma Shares David Attenborough's Quote on Instagram Story To Raise Awareness on Protection of Environment (See Pic)

The 'Hitman' reminded fans of the need to protect the environment by sharing an Instagram story. Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket, is expected to be in action when India tour Bangladesh for three ODIs later this year.

  • Viral
    Dance Before Theft: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Man Grooving in School Parking Lot Before Stealing Laptops and Projector Worth Over INR 4 Lakh in Australia (Watch Video) Dance Before Theft: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Man Grooving in School Parking Lot Before Stealing Laptops and Projector Worth Over INR 4 Lakh in Australia (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    World Environment Day 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Save the Planet Quotes, Slogans and Wallpapers To Raise Awareness on Protection of the Environment World Environment Day 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Save the Planet Quotes, Slogans and Wallpapers To Raise Awareness on Protection of the Environment
  • Videos
    Mumbai Airport Fight: Violent Scuffle Breaks Out Between Cab Drivers and Security Staff at Terminal 2, Video Goes Viral Mumbai Airport Fight: Violent Scuffle Breaks Out Between Cab Drivers and Security Staff at Terminal 2, Video Goes Viral
    • Close
    Search

    World Environment Day 2025: Rohit Sharma Shares David Attenborough's Quote on Instagram Story To Raise Awareness on Protection of Environment (See Pic)

    The 'Hitman' reminded fans of the need to protect the environment by sharing an Instagram story. Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket, is expected to be in action when India tour Bangladesh for three ODIs later this year.

    World Environment Day 2025: Rohit Sharma Shares David Attenborough's Quote on Instagram Story To Raise Awareness on Protection of Environment (See Pic)
    Rohit Sharma (left) and his Insta story on World Environment Day (Photo credit: X @mipaltan and Instagram @rohitsharma45)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 05, 2025 11:22 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma shared a David Attenborough quote to remind fans of the importance of protecting the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025. The India National Cricket Team and Mumbai Indians star took to Instagram and shared the quote by the popular historian and broadcaster that read, "Surely we have a responsibility to leave for future generations a planet that is healthy, inhabitable by all species," and used the hashtag '#worldenvironmentday'. Rohit Sharma was in action for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, where he scored 418 runs in 15 matches, with four half-centuries. Australia Planning Memorable ODI Send-Off for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Later in 2025, Says CA CEO Todd Greenberg.

    Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story on World Environment Day 2025

    Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

    Rohit Sharma's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @rohitsharma45)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Rohit Sharma World Environment Day World Environment Day 2025
    You might also like
    World Environment Day 2025: Rohit Sharma Shares David Attenborough's Quote on Instagram Story To Raise Awareness on Protection of Environment (See Pic)
    Rohit Sharma (left) and his Insta story on World Environment Day (Photo credit: X @mipaltan and Instagram @rohitsharma45)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 05, 2025 11:22 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma shared a David Attenborough quote to remind fans of the importance of protecting the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025. The India National Cricket Team and Mumbai Indians star took to Instagram and shared the quote by the popular historian and broadcaster that read, "Surely we have a responsibility to leave for future generations a planet that is healthy, inhabitable by all species," and used the hashtag '#worldenvironmentday'. Rohit Sharma was in action for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, where he scored 418 runs in 15 matches, with four half-centuries. Australia Planning Memorable ODI Send-Off for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Later in 2025, Says CA CEO Todd Greenberg.

    Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story on World Environment Day 2025

    Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

    Rohit Sharma's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @rohitsharma45)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Rohit Sharma World Environment Day World Environment Day 2025
    You might also like
    'Mere Paas Bat Nahi Hai Ab, 6 Bats Le Liya Yaar' Rohit Sharma Admits Running Out of Willow After Teammates Queue Up to Take His Signed Cricketing Gears Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    'Mere Paas Bat Nahi Hai Ab, 6 Bats Le Liya Yaar' Rohit Sharma Admits Running Out of Willow After Teammates Queue Up to Take His Signed Cricketing Gears Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (Watch Video)
    Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet As Mumbai Indians' Campaign Comes To End After Defeat in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video)
    News

    Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet As Mumbai Indians' Campaign Comes To End After Defeat in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video)
    Marcus Stoinis Aggressively Thumps His Chest After Dismissing Rohit Sharma During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pics and Video)
    Cricket

    Marcus Stoinis Aggressively Thumps His Chest After Dismissing Rohit Sharma During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pics and Video)
    -->
    You might also like
    'Mere Paas Bat Nahi Hai Ab, 6 Bats Le Liya Yaar' Rohit Sharma Admits Running Out of Willow After Teammates Queue Up to Take His Signed Cricketing Gears Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    'Mere Paas Bat Nahi Hai Ab, 6 Bats Le Liya Yaar' Rohit Sharma Admits Running Out of Willow After Teammates Queue Up to Take His Signed Cricketing Gears Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (Watch Video)
    Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet As Mumbai Indians' Campaign Comes To End After Defeat in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video)
    News

    Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet As Mumbai Indians' Campaign Comes To End After Defeat in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video)
    Marcus Stoinis Aggressively Thumps His Chest After Dismissing Rohit Sharma During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pics and Video)
    Cricket

    Marcus Stoinis Aggressively Thumps His Chest After Dismissing Rohit Sharma During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pics and Video)
    Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Response After Young Fan Asks Him 'Aapko Kaise Out Karne Ka?', Video Goes Viral Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
    Cricket

    Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Response After Young Fan Asks Him 'Aapko Kaise Out Karne Ka?', Video Goes Viral Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
    Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Response After Young Fan Asks Him 'Aapko Kaise Out Karne Ka?', Video Goes Viral Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
    Cricket

    Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Response After Young Fan Asks Him 'Aapko Kaise Out Karne Ka?', Video Goes Viral Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    swiggy share price
    5000+K+ searches
    coforge share price
    500+K+ searches
    garden reach shipbuilders share price
    500+K+ searches
    ladakh
    500+K+ searches
    rbi policy
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel