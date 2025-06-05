World Environment Day 2025: Rohit Sharma Shares David Attenborough's Quote on Instagram Story To Raise Awareness on Protection of Environment (See Pic)

Rohit Sharma shared a David Attenborough quote to remind fans of the importance of protecting the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025. The India National Cricket Team and Mumbai Indians star took to Instagram and shared the quote by the popular historian and broadcaster that read, "Surely we have a responsibility to leave for future generations a planet that is healthy, inhabitable by all species," and used the hashtag '#worldenvironmentday'. Rohit Sharma was in action for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, where he scored 418 runs in 15 matches, with four half-centuries. Australia Planning Memorable ODI Send-Off for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Later in 2025, Says CA CEO Todd Greenberg.

Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story on World Environment Day 2025

Instagram story of Rohit Sharma on World Environment Day.❤️ pic.twitter.com/jNgRyt7xHa — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 5, 2025

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

Rohit Sharma's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)