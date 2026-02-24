Miss Environment India 2025 Contestant Alleges S*xual Harassment on Etihad Airways Flight From US to India, Says Rejected Gifts Offered As Compensation

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Miss Environment India 2025 contestant recently took to Instagram and alleged that she was s*xually harassed by a co-passenger while flying from the US to India. The former Miss Environment India 2025 contestant further added that the passenger was heavily intoxicated. The alleged incident occurred aboard an Etihad Airways flight from the US to India. "When I reported it, instead of immediate accountability, I was questioned - "Did he really do this or are you lying", the woman said in her post. She also claimed that she was told that the crew would continue to serve alcohol to the co-passenger as long as he asked for it. The Miss Environment India 2025 contestant further said that was told not to make the matter public and was offered gifts as compensation, which she refused to accept. "Airlines have a duty to ensure passenger safety," she added. Responding to her post, Etihad Airways said, " This doesn't seem right, and we definitely want to look into what happened. We have sent you a private message. Please have a look so we can assist you further. Thank you."

I Was S*xually Assaulted, Says Miss Environment India 2025 Contestant

Miss Environment India 2025 contestant alleges s*xual harassment aboard Etihad Airways flight from US to India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).