Miss Environment India 2025 Contestant Alleges S*xual Harassment on Etihad Airways Flight From US to India, Says Rejected Gifts Offered As Compensation
Miss Environment India 2025 contestant has alleged she was s*xually harassed by an intoxicated co-passenger on an Etihad Airways flight from the US to India. She claims crew members questioned her honesty, refused to stop serving the man alcohol, and offered gifts to keep the matter private. She has called out the airline for failing to ensure passenger safety.
Miss Environment India 2025 contestant recently took to Instagram and alleged that she was s*xually harassed by a co-passenger while flying from the US to India. The former Miss Environment India 2025 contestant further added that the passenger was heavily intoxicated. The alleged incident occurred aboard an Etihad Airways flight from the US to India. "When I reported it, instead of immediate accountability, I was questioned - "Did he really do this or are you lying", the woman said in her post. She also claimed that she was told that the crew would continue to serve alcohol to the co-passenger as long as he asked for it. The Miss Environment India 2025 contestant further said that was told not to make the matter public and was offered gifts as compensation, which she refused to accept. "Airlines have a duty to ensure passenger safety," she added. Responding to her post, Etihad Airways said, " This doesn't seem right, and we definitely want to look into what happened. We have sent you a private message. Please have a look so we can assist you further. Thank you."
I Was S*xually Assaulted, Says Miss Environment India 2025 Contestant
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).